CHESTER, Ill. (AP) — A man who will soon face trial in the death of an Illinois police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison in a drug case.

TV station WSIL says Jason Stoker’s crime involved the sale of methamphetamine in Randolph County. Separately, he’s charged with murder in the death of Chester Officer James Brockmeyer in 2016.

Brockmeyer crashed his patrol car and died while pursuing the Chester man. The trial starts next week.

Authorities say Stoker is blamed for the death because he didn’t comply with the officer’s orders and was driving at a high speed. He could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

