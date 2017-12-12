ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of a sexual assault last year at the New Mexico State Fairgrounds has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison.

New Mexico State Police say 38-year-old Antonio Cotano Dominguez pleaded no contest to criminal sexual penetration.

He must register as a convicted sex offender and will be on supervised probation for up to 20 years.

State Police say Dominguez has an extensive criminal history as a multi-state offender and has been deported multiple times.

The victim told authorities she was standing near the Downs Casino trying to get a ride home on Sept. 27, 2016.

Authorities say Dominguez offered her a ride, but drove her to the horse stalls on the fairgrounds and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a convenience store.