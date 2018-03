CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man in New Hampshire has been sentenced in to nearly nine years in federal prison for trafficking heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl, carfentanil, and firearms.

Justin Gauthier, formerly of Northfield, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty in December to charges that he possessed the drugs and guns. He forfeited 11 firearms as part of a plea agreement and authorities seized $20,000 in cash from him.

Searches at his home were conducted in 2016 and 2017.