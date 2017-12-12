CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a man who pretended to be the brother of Miley Cyrus to entice a 14-year-old child to send him sexually explicit photos and videos online has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison.
Twenty-two-year-old Brandon Gray, of New Hampton, New Hampshire, was sentenced Monday on charges of possession of child pornography and cyberstalking.
Court documents say Gray pretended to be Brandon Cyrus, who appeared in “Hannah Montana” and “The Hunger Games.” Gray met the teen on the internet, who sent Gray the images from 2014 to 2016.
Eventually, the teen discovered that the online persona was fake and attempted to stop communicating with Gray, who sent him harassing texts, emails, and chats.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension
A search warrant executed at Gray’s home found child pornography images and videos. Authorities said Gray admitted to using the alias.