ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — A 47-year-old Ithaca man has received the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for killing a woman whose body was found at a construction site near Cornell University.
Michael Davis pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in February. He admitted he killed 28-year-old Josie Berrios in June. He was sentenced Friday in Tompkins County Court.
Investigators said Berrios and Davis had a personal relationship but didn’t provide details.
Prosecutors initially considered charging Davis with a hate crime for killing Berrios, who was a transgender woman. But District Attorney Matthew Van Houten said there was no evidence to support that charge.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Sacramento shooting: How police opened fire on unarmed black man with cellphone
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest