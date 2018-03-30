HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A former death row inmate has been sentenced to life in prison after a second conviction in the shooting death of a friend a dozen years ago in eastern Pennsylvania.
The Reading Eagle reports that 53-year-old Bryan Galvin was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the January 2006 slaying of 32-year-old Kristofer Kolesnik.
Berks County prosecutors said he shot the victim and was heading to dump the body when he was stopped for driving without headlights.
Galvin testified Thursday that the shooting was an accident that occurred when he was high on heroin. The judge added 3½ to 11 years to the life term for abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and theft convictions.
Defense attorney William Bispels argued against a murder conviction, saying prosecutors hadn’t proven Galvin acted with malice.
Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/