MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a store manager at an Atlantic City outlet mall.

Fifty-six-year-old Luis Maisonet was convicted in December of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Authorities said he shot 26-year-old Christopher Romero several times in September 2016 at a skate-wear shop in The Walk, then later turned the gun on himself, inflicting critical injuries.

Prosecutors in Atlantic County said Maisonet won’t be eligible for parole for 65 years.

