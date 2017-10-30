DENVER (AP) — A Denver man has been sentenced to life in prison for two killings that investigators believe were gang-related.

The Denver Post reports 22-year-old Kenneth Banks pleaded guilty Friday to the Nov. 20, 2015, shooting death of 20-year-old Joel Gomez-Chavez and to the Nov. 23, 2015, drive-by shooting death of D’Andre Mayfield.

Prosecutors say Gomez-Chavez was in his bedroom when he was shot multiple times, and Mayfield was shot to death while sitting in his car. Banks was sentenced to two life terms without parole.

He also faces a murder charge in connection with a November 2015 shooting at a bar in Aurora. A woman was killed and a man was injured in that shooting.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com