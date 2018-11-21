EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man who authorities say stabbed an Oregon woman more than 30 times before setting her home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Register-Guard reports 49-year-old Robert Thomas Connelly was sentenced Wednesday after a Lane County jury found him guilty earlier this month of charges that included murder and first-degree arson.

Authorities say Connelly killed 66-year-old Ronni Blair in January 2017. He lived in a trailer about 100 yards (91 meters) from the Blair’s residence in the community of McKenzie Bridge.

McKenzie Bridge is located about halfway between Eugene and Bend.

Connelly declined to make a statement in court before his sentence was handed down.

He will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years.

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com