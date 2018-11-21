EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A man who authorities say stabbed an Oregon woman more than 30 times before setting her home on fire has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Register-Guard reports 49-year-old Robert Thomas Connelly was sentenced Wednesday after a Lane County jury found him guilty earlier this month of charges that included murder and first-degree arson.
Authorities say Connelly killed 66-year-old Ronni Blair in January 2017. He lived in a trailer about 100 yards (91 meters) from the Blair’s residence in the community of McKenzie Bridge.
McKenzie Bridge is located about halfway between Eugene and Bend.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flamingo freezes on flight south, crashes onto Siberian road
- Americans, Canadians are warned not to eat romaine lettuce VIEW
- APNewsBreak: Obama's book sells 1.4 million copies in a week
- American is killed by bow and arrow on remote island in India
- 'I believed we were going to die': An elevator in a Chicago skyscraper fell 84 floors, requiring a dramatic rescue of six people
Connelly declined to make a statement in court before his sentence was handed down.
He will be eligible to apply for parole after serving 25 years.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com