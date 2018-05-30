PLANTATION KEY, Fla. (AP) — A robbery suspect who shot a Florida Keys sheriff’s deputy in the chest in a videotaped shootout has been sentenced to life in prison.
The Miami Herald reports that 27-year-old Timothy Thomas was sentenced Tuesday in Plantation Key for the 2015 of Monroe County Deputy Joshua Gordon who had tried to pull him over for driving a car with stolen tags. Gordon was saved by his body armor.
He didn’t know Thomas was wanted for robbery and a probation violation.
Thomas was hit twice in the ensuing gun battle with Gordon and other deputies but drove off. He surrendered the next day in Key West after an hours-long standoff.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pompeii: New find shows man crushed trying to flee eruption in 79 A.D. VIEW
- Televangelist wants his followers to pay for a $54 million private jet. It's his fourth plane.
- ABC cancels 'Roseanne' following star's racist tweet
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Canada to buy major pipeline to ensure it gets built VIEW
___
Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com