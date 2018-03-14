WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his estranged wife.

The Palm Beach Post reports that jurors chose the life sentence Wednesday instead of the death penalty for 39-year-old Elton Taylor. He was convicted last week of first-degree murder and several other charges.

Authorities say 41-year-old Watisha Wallace was at her parents’ West Palm Beach home in October 2013 when Taylor burst in, forced her out of the house at gunpoint and shot her multiple times. Taylor also shot himself but recovered.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com