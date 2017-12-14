MILTON, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a Florida couple over prescription painkillers.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that the Santa Rosa County jurors who convicted 45-year-old Derrick Ray Thompson last week of first-degree murder didn’t unanimously recommend the death penalty on Thursday. That meant an automatic life sentence.

Authorities say Thompson was working as an electrician in the Milton home of Steven and Debra Zackowski in July 2014. He was being paid with oxycodone pills and believed Steven Zackowski was shorting him.

A defense attorney argued Thompson’s addiction to painkillers was so deep that he didn’t comprehend the criminality of his actions.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com