LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a police officer.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that 10 of 12 jurors voted in favor of the death penalty Friday for Marco Antonio Parilla Jr. but anything other than a unanimous decision results in a life sentence. Parilla pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder.
Authorities say Parilla was walking through the parking lot of a Tarpon Springs apartment complex in December 2014 when he encountered Officer Charles Kondek, who had been responding to a noise complaint. Parilla fired seven times, and one bullet struck Kondek once above his bullet-resistant vest.
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.