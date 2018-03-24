LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a police officer.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that 10 of 12 jurors voted in favor of the death penalty Friday for Marco Antonio Parilla Jr. but anything other than a unanimous decision results in a life sentence. Parilla pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder.

Authorities say Parilla was walking through the parking lot of a Tarpon Springs apartment complex in December 2014 when he encountered Officer Charles Kondek, who had been responding to a noise complaint. Parilla fired seven times, and one bullet struck Kondek once above his bullet-resistant vest.

___

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.