PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 21-year-old Marquis Bryant was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in December of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Bryant shot Alphonso Leon Griffin on a Cantonment street during an argument in July 2016.

