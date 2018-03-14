PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting another man.
The Pensacola News Journal reports that 21-year-old Marquis Bryant was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in December of second-degree murder.
Prosecutors say Bryant shot Alphonso Leon Griffin on a Cantonment street during an argument in July 2016.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Democrat clings to lead in Pa. House race; GOP eyes recount
- Gun-trained teacher 'accidentally' discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com