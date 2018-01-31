BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for helping beat another man to death.

The Ledger reports that 27-year-old Michael Allen Gunn was sentenced Monday after being convicted of first-degree murder.

Authorities say Gunn and three brothers — Nathan Johnson, Anthony Johnson and Brian Johnson Jr. — lured 31-year-old Robert Banks to the Johnsons’ Lakeland home in January 2016 after the brothers’ mother, who had dated Banks, accused him of raping her. Prosecutors say the four men killed Banks and then set his body on fire in a wooded area.

Nathan Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder in August and awaits sentencing. The other two brothers are scheduled to stand trial in April.

The brothers’ father, 49-year-old Brian Johnson Sr., previously received eight years for helping dispose of the body.

