GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for drowning a woman outside a Florida bar.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 46-year-old Christopher Lindsay was sentenced Friday after a Santa Rosa County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

Authorities say Lindsay and 55-year-old Lorie Musil left a Gulf Breeze bar in November 2015 so Lindsay could show the woman his boat, which was docked behind the bar. Lindsay returned about 40 minutes, saying he drowned Musil after she pushed him into the water.

Authorities found Musil’s body the next night. Her phone had stopped working after leaving with Lindsay, and an autopsy determined that she had drowned.

___

Information from: Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, http://www.pensacolanewsjournal.com