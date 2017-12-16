FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his roommate and hiding her body in a wall.

The Sun Sentinel reports that 57-year-old Charles Moninger was sentenced Friday. He was convicted for the second time Wednesday of second-degree murder. A previous conviction was tossed because of faulty jury instructions.

Authorities say Moninger beat Julianne Berger to death at their Hollywood home in January 2004. He then placed her body in a closet and constructed a wall to prevent it from being found. Investigators found the body about three weeks after Berger was last seen alive.

Moninger originally told police that he killed Berger after she woke him in a rage but later denied the killing.

