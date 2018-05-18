BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to life without parole in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend.

A jury convicted Richard Moore of first-degree murder on Thursday in the 2016 death of Joanne Boucher. She was found dead in their Danville home. A witness testified he confessed he set her body on fire in the hopes of destroying evidence.

WMUR-TV reports Moore denied he was responsible for Boucher’s death, despite videotaped confessions showed to the jury.

Judge William Delker noted Moore provided details about the murder to police that only the killer would know.

Moore’s attorneys said he plans to appeal. They said that any statements Moore gave were coerced.

___

