WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who shot a Georgia gas station clerk and paralyzed him for life has been sentenced to at least 60 years in prison.

The Telegraph of Macon reports that a Houston County District Attorney’s Office statement says Brandon Bushay Smith was sentenced Thursday to life in prison, 30 years, without parole plus 30 years without parole in the February 2017 armed robbery.

Prosecutors say the 30-year-old had walked inside the Warner Robins store and shot Vikram Patel several times. Smith grabbed money and cigarettes before walking out and driving away.

The 38-year-old is unable to walk after a bullet lodged in his spine.

A jury convicted Smith on Wednesday of criminal attempt to commit murder, armed robbery, aggravated battery, and possession of a gun during a crime.

___

Information from: The Telegraph, http://www.macontelegraph.com