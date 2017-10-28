BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal robbery.

The Ledger reports that 27-year-old Auban Carter was sentenced Friday after being found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges.

Authorities say Carter and 28-year-old Tobarais Hudson participated in a January 2015 home-invasion robbery in Lakeland that left 20-year-old Kody Zawalski dead and three others wounded.

Hudson previously pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal robbery and an unrelated killing. He received 40 years in prison and agreed to testify against Carter.

