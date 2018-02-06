WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man will spend life in prison without parole for the 2015 death of a 26-year-old woman.
The StarNews of Wilmington reports a jury on Monday found 45-year-old Nathan Elisha Tyler Jr. guilty of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping in Alicia Deans’ death.
Prosecutors said Tyler and two others lured Deans, using the pretense her ex-boyfriend — Tyler’s son — wanted to reconcile, to steal her car to kidnap his girlfriend.
The mother-of-two was robbed of $34 and a cellphone at gunpoint, bound and placed in her trunk and shot in the woods.
Tyler was arrested two weeks later, after a police chase into South Carolina for an unrelated investigation.
He denied shooting Deans. Co-defendants Kayla Turner and Michael Williams testified against him.
___
Information from: The StarNews, http://starnewsonline.com