MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man convicted of killing a college student responding to a Craigslist ad has been sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Cobb County district attorney’s office says 24-year-old Kalynn Shiquez Ruthenberg of Marietta was sentenced Monday to life without parole plus 25 years. A jury on Nov. 7 convicted him on charges including murder in the 2015 shooting death of 21-year-old James E. Jones.

Jones had responded to a listing for an iPhone for sale. Police say Ruthenberg, an associate of the Crips gang, had posted the ad with two friends to lure someone to rob.

Prosecutors say the three robbed Jones of his cell phone and shoes before killing him.

Charges remain pending against the other two men accused in the killing.