FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting his wife and a neighbor who tried to mediate an argument between the couple.

The State Attorney’s Office said in a news release Monday that 49-year-old Placido Moreno-Torres received two life sentences following convictions on two counts of second-degree murder. He was also found guilty of attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities say Moreno-Torres was arguing with his wife, 44-year-old Amparo Moreno, at their Lehigh Acres home in June 2016 when their neighbor, 20-year-old Ricardo Vaca, went to their driveway to intervene. Moreno-Torres pulled out a revolver and shot his wife and their neighbor.

When Vaca’s sister came outside, authorities say Moreno-Torres also tried to shoot her, but the gun didn’t discharge.