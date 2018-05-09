MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a woman and her 7-year-old son during a robbery at a Spider-Man-themed birthday party.

The Miami Herald reports 34-year-old Sean Condell was sentenced Wednesday. Jurors found him guilty last month of first-degree murder but didn’t recommend the death penalty.

Authorities say Condell and four other men targeted a north Miami-Dade home in October 2006 because they mistakenly believed a man named “Haitian Pete” was the boyfriend of the homeowner and kept his drug money there.

Chaquone Watson, and his mother, Carla Queeley, were fatally shot during the robbery, while two other women and two children were wounded.

Rayon Samuels, Bjon Lee and Damian Lewis were sentenced to 20 years each after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Jose Estache is awaiting trial.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com