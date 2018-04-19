ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe man will spend nearly a year in jail for the car crash that killed his friend last year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports 25-year-old Dominic Friedlein was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to homicide by vehicle in January.

Authorities say Friedlein consumed three beers before driving with 29-year-old Stefan Siegmann in the passenger seat. Friedlein’s SUV was struck when attempting to make a left turn in April 2017.

Friedlein told the court that by accepting responsibility, he hopes to bring closure to the family.

Friedlein was given a three-year sentence but was credited for the year he spent in jail or on electronic monitoring since the crash.

Friedlein will have a year of house arrest and five years of supervised probation following his release from jail.

