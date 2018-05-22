MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to at least 43 years in prison for orchestrating the murder of a man who he mistakenly assumed was a police informant.
Michael Pittman was shot and killed outside his Manchester apartment in 2015. Prosecutors said that Paulson Papillon ordered the killing. He was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The 28-year-old Papillon was sentenced Tuesday. He’s currently serving a sentence on a drug possession charge, and has yet to serve another sentence on charges arising from a scheme to smuggle contraband into prison.
Three others have been convicted in connection with the killing. One was sentenced to life in prison.
Authorities said the group thought Pittman was a police informant, but he never provided any information to police.