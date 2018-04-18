BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore man has been sentenced to 90 years in prison for firing a gun into a crowd and mistakenly killing a 13-year-old.

The Baltimore Sun reported that prosecutors announced the sentence on Tuesday. Anthony Clark Jr. had been convicted of second-degree murder and related charges.

The 27-year-old shot and killed DiAndre Barnes in 2016. At the time, Clark was on the run from police after walking out of a hospital’s psych ward.

Police had arrested Clark on robbery charges weeks before the shooting. He was then hospitalized because he slit his wrists during his arrest. Police said hospital staff failed to notify them about Clark’s subsequent release.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said in a statement that she hopes the sentence brings “some sort of closure” to Barnes’s family.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com