SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his friend’s disabled 13-year-old stepson.

The Republican newspaper reports that Christopher Hemmings, of Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to a single count of child rape. Prosecutors say the boy is non-verbal and legally blind.

Prosecutors say Hemmings often stayed at the victim’s family’s home and was allowed to smoke and drink on the porch. The boy’s stepfather last July 1 noticed Hemmings wasn’t on the porch late at night and found him in the boy’s room. The stepfather called police who arrested Hemmings after he left the house.

Defense lawyer Sean Smith said his client apologized to the family and acknowledged that his actions were “heinous.”

