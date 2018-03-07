HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

The Hartford Courant reports that 47-year-old Israel Nieves was sentenced Tuesday on charges of fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. The Hartford resident was also ordered to register as a sex offender and spend a decade on probation.

The mother of two of the children said at the sentencing hearing that Nieves convinced the children that he cared about them before carrying out his “revolting actions.”

Nieves did not speak at the hearing.