SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man who worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Afghanistan was sentenced to eight years in prison for accepting bribes from contractors.

Mark E. Miller of Springfield waived indictment and pleaded guilty in July to one count of seeking and receiving bribes.

Among other things, Miller admitted he solicited $280,000 in bribes as part of the construction of a road from eastern Afghanistan to the Pakistani border. Miller, who was the site manager, helped make sure the contract wouldn’t be terminated.

Miller worked for the Army Corps of Engineers from 2005 until 2015. He was in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2012. During that time, Miller kept a residence in Springfield and continued to solicit bribes once he returned to the United States.

Defense attorney Daniel Noll on Thursday asked for a two-year sentence, pointing to Miller’s turbulent childhood, alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder