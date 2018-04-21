Share story

LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A felon who wasn’t supposed to have a gun was sentenced to 8 ½ years to prison in the death of a 2-year-old who found his loaded weapon on an end table.

Nineteen-year-old Shazeem Hayes pleaded guilty Friday to child neglect and weapon charges.

The son of Hayes’ girlfriend shot himself in the chest in a Lancaster home after finding the 9-millimeter pistol in July.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported that prosecutors wanted Hayes sentenced to the maximum 15 years because he is a repeat felon. Hayes’ girlfriend and her family asked for mercy, and Hayes collapsed on the floor crying “he called me daddy” during the sentencing hearing.

The child’s mother, Toni Gladden, is awaiting trial on charges of neglect and lying to police.

