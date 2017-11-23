PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An Arkansas college student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for a fatal drunken driving crash in Florida.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 22-year-old William Joseph Shoffner was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to DUI manslaughter.

Shoffner had traveled to Perdido Beach for spring break in March 2016. Authorities say he was crossing the bridge between Pensacola and Perdido Key when he drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into another vehicle. The other driver died at the scene.

Tests after the crash showed Shoffner’s blood-alcohol level to be 0.177 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08.

