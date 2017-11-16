DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man who escaped from sheriff’s deputies and triggered a manhunt that shut down schools in suburban Philadelphia earlier this year has been sentenced to six to 23 months behind bars.

The (Doylestown) Intelligencer reports that 26-year-old Daniel Selby pleaded guilty in Bucks County Court to escape and simple assault.

He was placed on probation for a year Tuesday on the misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession count that put him in sheriffs’ custody in June after he failed to appear for a hearing in May.

Authorities said he faked illness, was let out of the van to vomit, but then knocked a deputy off balance and ran, still in leg shackles. Schools in one district were canceled and seven were placed on lockdown before he was recaptured two days later.

