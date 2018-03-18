JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years in a high-speed chase that ended in a crash that severely burned another driver who was then allegedly kicked and dragged by officers.

NJ.com reports that 49-year-old Leo Pinkston apologized as he was sentenced Friday on eluding police and aggravated assault in the June 4 pursuit in Jersey City.

A video shows the other driver exiting his car with his clothes on fire before being kicked by the officers. A police union official has said the officers tried to help him. Four officers face charges in the pursuit.

Pinkston was shot in the leg. His lawyer said the crash wouldn’t have occurred if police hadn’t fired. The judge said he should have stopped when police tried to pull him over.

