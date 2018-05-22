SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) — A Louisiana man has been given five years in prison for injuring a bicyclist who was camping after a ride in Iowa.

Court records say Danny Cardin, of Homer Louisiana, was sentenced Monday in Fremont County Courthouse in Sidney. He’d been found guilty of causing serious injury by vehicle but not guilty of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.

An Iowa State Patrol report says James Foley, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sleeping in a tent at the 59er Motel & Campgrounds in Shenandoah on the night of July 17, 2016, when Cardin’s pickup went off the driveway and struck the tent and him. Cardin’s attorney has said the incident was an accident.

Foley had been participating in a statewide biking event known as RAGBRAI.