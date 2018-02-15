BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting two young boys over nearly six years.

U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling’s office said 43-year-old Philip Toronto was sentenced Thursday in Boston federal court.

The Billerica (bihl-RIH’-kuh) resident pleaded guilty in November to two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Toronto’s home last February after receiving multiple tips about child pornography being traded over Skype.

They recovered child pornography including some that appeared to be homemade. Toronto admitted to filming his sexual abuse of a five-year-old boy in 2016 and a now-15-year-old boy between 2011 and 2014.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a federal initiative designed to protect children from exploitation and abuse.