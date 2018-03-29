JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for multiple charges, including identity theft.
Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release Thursday, said 38-year-old Kenneth Blakeney, of Columbus, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Chickasaw County Circuit Court Judge John Andrew Gregory to one felony count of identity theft, four felony counts of fraudulent use of identity and one count of the sale of methamphetamine.
Gregory also ordered Blakeney to pay fees and court costs.
Hood’s office says Blakeney, between November and January, converted numerous individuals’ personal information into credit cards, online checking accounts, and other financial instruments for his own gain. At the time of the crimes, Blakeney was on parole for drug-related crimes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A Chinese spacecraft is falling out of the sky, but it's not supposed to happen like this
- Woman dies while climbing bluff in Wisconsin state park
- I’m not rude, just French, says B.C. server who was fired for ‘combative’ attitude
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower