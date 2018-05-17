NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who caused a crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison.

The New Haven Register reports that 28-year-old Ross Stanley was sentenced after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter and risk of injury to a child. As part of a plea deal, multiple charges were dropped.

Police say the New Haven man had been drinking before the August 2015 crash that killed Kamorah Stanley. Investigators say he swerved across four lanes and hit a barrier before his SUV rolled over.

Kamorah and her older brother were thrown from the vehicle. The boy survived.

Rayna Green, the children’s mother, pleaded guilty to multiple charges and received probation.

An attorney for Stanley did not return a message seeking comment.

