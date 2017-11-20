DENVER (AP) — A 22-year-old man who last month received two life sentences for two 2015 killings has been sentenced to a third life sentence without parole for a fatal shooting at an Aurora bar.

The Denver Post reports that Kenneth Ray Banks pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder Monday afternoon and then was immediately sentenced.

He is accused of fatally shooting Fallon Devon Dewitt and wounding Michael Vincent Green outside a bar in November 2015 after asking the men for a cigarette.

Tarik Sheikh, senior deputy district attorney, says Banks’ motivation was to gain credibility with the Crips gang.

The other killings he is accused of also happened in November 2015.

