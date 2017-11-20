DENVER (AP) — A 22-year-old man who last month received two life sentences for two 2015 killings has been sentenced to a third life sentence without parole for a fatal shooting at an Aurora bar.
The Denver Post reports that Kenneth Ray Banks pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder Monday afternoon and then was immediately sentenced.
He is accused of fatally shooting Fallon Devon Dewitt and wounding Michael Vincent Green outside a bar in November 2015 after asking the men for a cigarette.
Tarik Sheikh, senior deputy district attorney, says Banks’ motivation was to gain credibility with the Crips gang.
The other killings he is accused of also happened in November 2015.
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com