LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and causing the death of another person.

WLOX-TV reports 22-year-old Joseph Talton Beard also pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with physical evidence. Beard ran a Greene County stop sign in March 2017 and struck another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle, 19-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Norris, was killed upon impact.

WLOX says Beard’s blood alcohol content was measured at nearly .2 percent an hour after the wreck. Beard also asked passengers in his vehicle to hide marijuana and an ice chest containing alcohol during the investigation. Beard was sentenced to 25 years for the first charge and 10 for the second. The sentences will be served concurrently. He also was ordered to pay all court costs.

