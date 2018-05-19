UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 33 months to 63 months in prison in a western Pennsylvania police chase in which a woman was killed.
The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 26-year-old Jonathan Switch was sentenced Friday on earlier pleas to vehicular homicide, aggravated assault and fleeing or attempting to elude police.
Switch read a statement saying “The decisions I made that day, I will never be able to do anything to take it back.”
Authorities in Fayette County said he fled an October 2015 traffic stop, swerving around a car that was hit by a pursuing trooper’s vehicle, killing 66-year-old Bendetta Miller.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
Defense attorney Jack Connor acknowledged that his client was legally responsible but said he didn’t know the accident had occurred until he was arrested later in the day.
___
Information from: Herald-Standard, http://www.heraldstandard.com/