BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shaking his infant daughter so violently that it left her with permanent brain damage.

The Ledger reports that 30-year-old Delavon Domique Johnson was sentenced Friday. A Polk County jury convicted him in January of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm.

Authorities say Johnson had been left alone with the 3-month-old girl in December 2013 when she suffered hemorrhaging in her brain. Johnson told detectives that he became frustrated while feeding her and began to shake her.

Johnson said during sentencing that his daughter had accidentally fallen from a car seat.

