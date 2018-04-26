BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A man who shot another man to death during a botched robbery in southern Montana has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Billings Gazette reports 38-year-old Ross Breshears was sentenced Thursday for the October 2015 death of 25-year-old Clinton Oldbull. Breshears struck a deal and pleaded guilty in January to deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors say he and 30-year-old Garrett Crandell went to Oldbull’s Billings home, where Oldbull was shot during a confrontation. Breshears says he planned to rob Oldbull, but Crandell was the one who pulled the trigger.

Crandell pleaded guilty to a robbery charge and was sentenced in December to 20 years in the Montana State Hospital, where he is being treated for schizophrenia.

