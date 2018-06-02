ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to three years in prison for a hit-and-run drag racing crash that killed a woman.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Tre’Vion O. Cunningham pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, armed criminal action and leaving the scene of a crash. In addition to the prison sentence he was placed on probation for five years.
The crash occurred in March 2017 in north St. Louis. Charging documents say Cunningham was drag racing when he struck and killed 55-year-old Doletha Hudson.
A relative told the Post-Dispatch that Hudson was walking to a bus stop when she was struck. She was a disabled mother of three adult children and four grandchildren.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com