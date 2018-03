OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been imprisoned for robbing bank branches at two Omaha grocery stores.

Court records say 24-year-old Traynell Toney was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to 36 months in prison and ordered to pay nearly $5,600 in restitution.

Prosecutors say he robbed a U.S. Bank branch in a Baker’s store on June 2 last year and another U.S. Bank branch at a different Baker’s a week later. No one was injured.