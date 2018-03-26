SARGENT, Neb. (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for the crash death of his car passenger on Thanksgiving Day 2016.

Court records say 49-year-old Virgil Ramsdell, of Taylor, was sentenced Thursday to three to five years and credited for 22 days already served. He’d pleaded no contest in January to manslaughter. A charge of being a habitual criminal was dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The accident occurred Nov. 24, 2016, on U.S. Highway 183, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) south of Sargent. The Nebraska State Patrol says Ramsdell reported that the car crashed after he swerved to miss a deer. His passenger, 56-year-old Becky Millard, of Sargent, was declared dead at a hospital.

Court records say Ramsdell tested positive for marijuana and methamphetamine after the accident.