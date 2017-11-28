ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who caused a fatal crash involving three vehicles while fleeing from police in 2016 has pleaded guilty to 10 felonies.

The Rock Hill Herald reports 24-year-old Stevie McClinton was sentenced to 28 years in prison Monday.

In September 2016, McClinton drove away from Rock Hill police who suspected he was selling drugs and weapons from his car. Police said he ran a red light, crashing into two cars and killing 72-year-old Virginia Bartell.

He was arrested after trying to flee on foot and fighting with officers.

Police found ecstasy, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana and multiple guns in McClinton’s trunk.

Lawyers with the York County Public Defender’s Office had argued that McClinton was mentally disabled, which prosecutors challenged, citing his drug operation.

