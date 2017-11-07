PHOENIX (AP) — A man convicted in a series of armed robberies at convenience stores and gas stations throughout metro Phoenix has been sentenced to 260 years in prison.
Anthony Wayne Hamilton of Phoenix was convicted this summer of 11 counts of robbery and 11 counts of firearms possession during a crime of violence.
The 27-year-old was sentenced Monday in federal court.
Authorities say Hamilton committed the robberies from December 2015 through February 2016.
