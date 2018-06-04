Share story

By
The Associated Press

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for shooting his co-defendant in an armed robbery case so he couldn’t testify at a trial.

Solicitor David Stumbo said 33-year-old Montavious Parks pleaded guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2012 killing.

Stumbo said 21-year-old Tavaris Lester was shot in the back through a window at a Greenwood home and died a week later.

Stumbo said in a statement that Parks had been looking for Lester since finding out Lester planned to testify against him in an armed robbery both men were involved in.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The prosecutor says someone inside the home texted Parks who had another man pull the trigger. That man was charged with murder but died in 2016.

The Associated Press